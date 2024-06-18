Introducing CFL Augmented Feed
June 18, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video
Canadian Football League Stories from June 18, 2024
- Top of the Class: Vernon Adams Jr. Earns Honour Roll Player of the Week - B.C. Lions
- CFL Honour Roll: Week 2 - Adams Earns Player of the Week - CFL
- Alouettes Sign Two - Montreal Alouettes
- Elks Ink Canadian Receiver Frederik Antoine - Edmonton Elks
- Augmented Broadcasts Lead the Way in New CFL, TSN, and Genius Sports Offerings - CFL
