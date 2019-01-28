Intimidators Send 25-Year-Old Ballpark out with a Bang with 16 Firework Dates

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - The Intimidators are thrilled to announce that they will light up Kannapolis' night sky 16 times in their last year at Intimidators Stadium supported by Atrium Health, highlighted by firework shows on Opening Night, the two days leading up to Independence Day and the final home game at Intimidators Stadium.

The first display of fireworks will be on Thursday, April 4th, for Opening Night, as fans will be able to see the 2019 Intimidators' team for the first time in action as they take on the Rome Braves at 7:00 p.m. With all 11 Saturday games getting their dose of fireworks, starting on April 6th, Friday goers will be able to enjoy a night show on April 19th when the Intimidators host the Hagerstown Suns, with first pitch set for 7:00 p.m.

After hitting six Saturday firework games from late April to late June, the Intimidators will celebrate Independence Day like never before, welcoming the area's best firework show for back-to-back nights on Tuesday, July 2nd, and Wednesday, July 3rd, both at 7:00 p.m. Following four more Saturday firework games, Kannapolis will BLOWOUT Intimidators Stadium one last time on Thursday, August 29th, at 7:00 p.m. against Hagerstown, a day in which to celebrate 25 wonderful years in the current ballpark and a start to a bright future for baseball in the City of Kannapolis' new Sports & Entertainment Venue opening in 2020.

Full list of Firework days:

Thursday, April 4th

Saturday, April 6th

Friday, April 19th

Saturday, April 20th

Saturday, May 4th

Saturday, May 18th

Saturday, June 1st

Saturday, June 15th

Saturday, June 22nd

Tuesday, July 2nd

Wednesday, July 3rd

Saturday, July 13th

Saturday, July 20th

Saturday, August 3rd

Saturday, August 17th

Thursday, August 29th

Day breakdown:

Tuesday: 1

Wednesday: 1

Thursday: 2

Friday: 1

Saturday: 11

Full promotional details will be announced in the coming weeks! The Intimidators, Class A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox and member of the South Atlantic League, play all home games at Intimidators Stadium supported by Atrium Health. 2019 Season Seat Memberships, Mini Plans and Group Tickets are on sale NOW! Founders Club Memberships, an exclusive group that will be among the first to select season tickets for the new Sports & Entertainment Venue, are on sale now for just $370. For ticket information, call 704-932-3267 or visit intimidatorsbaseball.com.

