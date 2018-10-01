Intimidators Awarded Golden Bobblehead for 'Best Community Promo/Event in MiLB' for Cam's Clubhouse

Kannapolis, NC-- The Kannapolis Intimidators are proud to announce that they have received a Golden Bobblehead for "Best Community Promo/Event in MiLB" by their peers in Minor League Baseball! As part of the award MiLB Charities will be donating $1,000 to the Autism Society of North Carolina.

"Cam's Clubhouse is truly a first in Minor League Baseball, giving children with special needs a dedicated sensory-friendly space where they feel welcome and safe," said Courtney Nehls, Assistant Director of Community Engagement for Minor League Baseball. "The Intimidators are trailblazers in this space, and it would not be a surprise to see other sports teams across the country following suit. We're extremely proud to recognize the team for their dedication to this cause."

This innovative area inside Intimidators Stadium supported by Atrium Health, has been specifically designed to better accommodate and assist special needs children enjoy the ballpark experience. In partnership with Atrium Health and the Autism Society of North Carolina, the Kannapolis Intimidators proudly designed the first area fully dedicated to being sensory friendly in Minor League Baseball. Formerly executive offices, the space overlooking right field is a calm area that is free from the crowds and the noise of Intimidators Stadium.

The mantra of MiLB is 'It's fun be a fan', and the Intimidators goal is to provide all fans a safe and enjoyable experience an Intimidators Stadium supported by Atrium Health. Following the debut of the 'Cam's Clubhouse', we've proudly seen other sports teams convert space at their venues into sensory friendly spaces.

President/ GM Brian Radle says of the award, "One thing I truly love about MiLB is how it supports and encourages innovation. It's been such a rewarding feeling to receive this recognition from our colleagues but more importantly see the domino effect of Cam's Clubhouse throughout the industry. We've already talked with a number of teams wanting to integrate this concept into their venue and love that we have sparked impact to make us all more inclusive operators!"

