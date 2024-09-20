INTERVIEW: Atlético Ottawa Star Manny Aparicio Ahead of the Last Stretch of the Season

September 20, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa YouTube Video







Kristian Jack caught up with Atlético Ottawa superstar Manny Aparicio to discuss his first season in the capital so far, and high expectations for the club as we reach the business end of the regular season

