Internship Fair Takes Place at Segra Park January 19

COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies will be hosting a pair of internship fairs Wednesday, January 19 from 9:30 am-11:30 am and 2:30 pm-4:30 pm. The team will take resumes for internships to be filled during the 2022 season at the fairs. After reviewing the resumes, the Fireflies will contact applicants the week following the fair.

Both sessions are drop-in sessions. All college students searching for internships are able to visit the fair without an appointment for either session. Students should come prepared with resumes and dressed professionally for interviews.

The internship programs with the Fireflies are built to satisfy any university credit requirements that may be needed to graduate. Non-students can also apply for the learning experience.

There are two classes of internship that need to be filled: entry level and a limited number of specialized internships.

The entry level internships available include:

Promo Team

Stadium Operations

Food and Beverage

Concessions and Commissary

Catering

The Specialized internships available are:

TV Broadcast

Sports Turf

Premium Suites

Food and Beverage

Ticketing

Promotions

If you can't make it to the internship fair, but would still like to join the Fireflies team, the internships are posted here.

For more information about the 2022 Fireflies season, visit ColumbiaFireflies.com.

