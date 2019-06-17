International League Players of the Week Named

June 17, 2019 - International League (IL) News Release





The International League announced today that Pawtucket outfielder Rusney Castillo and Syracuse right-handed starter Chris Mazza have been named the League's Batter and Pitcher of the Week for the period covering June 10-16. It's the second time each player has been so honored in his career. Castillo was previously named IL Batter of the Week in 2018 (June 4-10), while Mazza becomes the first player to claim a pair of weekly awards in the 2019 season (May 20-26).

RUSNEY CASTILLO, Pawtucket Red Sox IL BATTER OF THE WEEK Over the past week, Pawtucket's Rusney Castillo led the International League with fifteen hits, a .652 batting average, and a .667 on-base percentage as his PawSox won a pair of road series at Louisville and Indianapolis. He hit safely in all six games for the week, failing to get multiple hits just once and failing to score a run just once. The highlight came Wednesday at Louisville as Castillo went 4-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in a 10-8 victory. He also chipped in two homers and seven RBI during the week as he saw his batting average on the season climb from .249 to .289.

31-year-old Rusney Castillo is in his sixth season playing in the Red Sox organization after signing as an international free agent. He has appeared for Pawtucket each season since helping the team win the Governors' Cup in 2014 and is a veteran of 99 games in the majors with Boston. Castillo is a native of Ciego de Avila, Cuba.

CHRIS MAZZA, Syracuse Mets IL PITCHER OF THE WEEK For the second time this season, Chris Mazza is the IL Pitcher of the Week after tossing a gem Saturday night against Gwinnett. He turned in the longest outing of any Syracuse pitcher all season by throwing 8.0 scorless innings and striking out ten. He faced 26 batters over the 8.0 frames, just two more than the minimum. The Mets cruised to a 5-0 shutout victory, giving Mazza his second win while lowering his ERA to 3.14. Syracuse is currently in 2nd place in the IL North Division.

29-year-old Chris Mazza is in his eighth season pitching professionally. He was an original draft pick of the Minnesota Twins but was released in 2015. After time in the Marlins and Mariners organizations, the Mets acquired Mazza this past offseason in the Rule 5 draft. Mazza is a native of Walnut Creek, California.

