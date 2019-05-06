International League Players of the Week Named

May 6, 2019 - International League (IL) News Release





The International League announced today that Norfolk catcher Chance Sisco and Indianapolis right- handed starter Dario Agrazal have been named the League's Batter and Pitcher of the Week for the period covering April 29-May 5. Both players are the second members of their respective clubs to be honored with an IL weekly award this season (Ryan Mountcastle, Norfolk & Mitch Keller, Indianapolis - April 15-21).

CHANCE SISCO, Norfolk Tides IL BATTER OF THE WEEK Over the past week, Norfolk's Chance Sisco led the International League with a .565 batting average, five home runs, 15 RBI, 30 total bases, a .655 on-base percentage and a 1.304 slugging percentage. His hot bat has been at the heart of the Tides' current five-game winning streak, as Sisco has hit safely, scored at least once, and driven in multiple runs in each victory. His personal seven-game hitting streak has featured five contests with multiple hits, highlighted by a four-hit, two-homer, 5-RBI performance in Saturday night's 14-13 victory over Charlotte. The hot week improved Sisco's average on the year from .203 to .293. His five home runs and 22 RBI this season are tied for the team lead with slugger Ryan Mountcastle.

24-year-old Chance Sisco is in his seventh season playing professionally. He was originally selected by Baltimore in the 2nd round of the 2013 draft since which he has been consistently ranked as a top prospect in the organization. This is his fourth season seeing time in Triple-A with the Tides. He's also a veteran of 73 games in the big leagues with the Orioles. Sisco is a native of Corona, California.

DARIO AGRAZAL, Indianapolis Indians IL PITCHER OF THE WEEK Dario Agrazal is being honored as the IL's top pitcher in his first week pitching at the Triple-A level. Upon receiving a promotion from Double-A Altoona, Agrazal won his debut outing on Monday for the Indians over division-rival Columbus. Agrazal tossed 6.2 innings of solid baseball, allowing two runs on five hits with six strikeouts and departing with a two-run advantage that held for the Indians to prevail 5-3. He faced another West Division foe on Saturday night at Victory Field, looking even more impressive in his second start despite not factoring in the decision. In 7.0 innings against Agrazal, Louisville mustered just one unearned run on four hits while striking out seven times. Agrazal left with a 3-1 advantage, but this time the bullpen surrendered five runs and the Indians lost. Through two starts at the Triple-A level, Agrazal is 1-0 with a 1.32 ERA and 13 strikeouts.

24-year-old Dario Agrazal is in his seventh season pitching professionally. He's spent his entire career in the Pirates organization, though he had not played higher than the Double-A level prior to this past week. Agrazal is a native of Aguadulce, Panama.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.