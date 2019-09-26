International League Nominees Announced for Annual Milb Awards

Today the International League proudly announced the individual and teams selected to represent the League as official nominees for Minor League Baseball's annual awards in 2019. Those selected by MiLB as award recipients will be honored during the 2019 Baseball Winter Meetings being held in San Diego, California, December 8-11.

JOHN H. JOHNSON PRESIDENT'S AWARD NOMINEE - Charlotte Knights Considered to be MiLB's most prestigious award, the President's Award honors the complete baseball franchise -- based on stability, contributions to the league, contributions to baseball in the community, and promotion of the game. The Charlotte Knights enjoyed another remarkable season at BB&T Ballpark, where the team has led all of Minor League Baseball in attendance four times since opening in 2014. The facility has been a beacon for the game locally, and in 2019 it hosted more collegiate baseball than ever before, headlined by the annual University of North Carolina/University of South Carolina game, two Charlotte 49ers' games, and the first-ever BB&T Ballpark appearance by Clemson University. International League President Randy Mobley said, "Under the primary ownership of Don Beaver and the leadership of Dan Rajkowski, the Charlotte Knights have been model citizens in the International League and Minor League Baseball for years. It was not until the franchise relocated to Uptown Charlotte in 2014 and since having attracted over 3.8 million fans to BB&T Ballpark that the commitment and dedication of those operating the Knights has been noticed by the masses. This franchise is a 'model citizen' in the community, league and industry and embodies all that is good within Minor League Baseball".

LARRY MACPHAIL AWARD NOMINEE - Lehigh Valley IronPigs The Larry MacPhail Award symbolizes the top promotional effort in Minor League Baseball. The Lehigh Valley IronPigs lived up to their reputation as having one of the industry's most creative promotional schedules, showing why the organization has captured more "Golden Bobblehead"

awards than any other in Minor League Baseball. The jam-packed calendar in 2019 included theme nights such as Forrest Gump Night, Ghostbusters Night, Christmas in July and a Salute to Halloween. In July the team was rechristened the "Jawn" for Lehigh Valley's annual salute to its parent club's home city of Philadelphia. For one game in August the team played as the "IronPugs", turning a typo by President/General Manager Kurt Landes into a promotion featuring a new logo and free t-shirts for 3,000 fans. The full promotional schedule in 2019 included 21 fireworks shows and over 60,000 premium giveaways to fans. "Within MiLB during the past decade there has been no franchise that has consistently demonstrated the ability to come up with new, fan engaging marketing and promotional elements like the Lehigh Valley franchise has," said IL President Randy Mobley. "2019 was no different in this regard. Day-in and day-out this franchise is creatively pushing the envelope in ways that continue to resonate with fans. The 'food identity' phenomenon that has ballooned across the industry whereby the local team renames themselves for a night or two based on a food item popular in the area originated with the Lehigh Valley club and its bacon identity. Dozens and dozens of teams have now benefited from this one highly successful program."

RAWLINGS WOMAN EXECUTIVE OF THE YEAR NOMINEE - Katie Beekman, Scranton/WB The Rawlings Award honors an outstanding woman executive from either Major League or Minor League Baseball. The International League nominee in 2019 is Katie Beekman. Katie joined the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre front office in 2010 and spent seven seasons heading the marketing and corporate services department. After the RailRiders hosted the 2017 Triple-A National Championship Game, she was promoted to Vice President & Assistant General Manager prior to the 2018 season. In mid-September of 2019, she was promoted to the position of General Manager. Beekman will be leading the way as the RailRiders prepare to play host to another nationally televised event in the 2020 Triple-A All-Star Game. "Katie Beekman has been a rising star in the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre organization since nearly the day she arrived," said IL President Randy Mobley. "Every office needs a 'go to person' that when all else fails and something needs to get done you can count on. Katie has been this person and it has paid off in her recent appointment as the team's new General Manager. Katie has been overseeing the team's marketing and corporate sponsorship areas and was instrumental in the club's attendance uptick in 2019. With her 20-plus years in professional sports, Katie is a true professional getting the job done day after day."

JOHN H. MOSS COMMUNITY SERVICE AWARD NOMINEE - Rochester Red Wings The John Henry Moss Community Service Award is presented to a Minor League club for their ongoing commitment to charitable service and their support and leadership within the community and the baseball industry. Community is the team's middle name in Rochester, where over eight thousand community members came together in 1957 to form Rochester Community Baseball and keep the Red Wings in Rochester. The team has continually developed partnerships with local socially concerned organizations, lending support in a variety of formats such as programs, promotions, awareness events, charitable contributions, appearances, volunteer service. IL President Randy Mobley said, "I have tremendous respect for the level of community commitment made by the individuals in the Red Wings front office. It is so very inspiring to see just how many different organizations and causes in the greater Rochester community that individuals in this front office touch through their volunteerism and board service. There are many reasons why this franchise has been in existence for 132 seasons, but one is certainly because the front office demonstrates it's love for the community through its actions. As a result, the community continues to love the ballclub right back!"

CHARLES K. MURPHY PATRIOT AWARD NOMINEE - Louisville Bats The Charles K. Murphy Patriot award is presented to a team or individual in Minor League Baseball for outstanding support of the United States Armed Forces and veterans, both at the ballpark and in the community. The 2018 Patriot Award was presented to the Norfolk Tides. The League's 2019 nominee is the Louisville Bats, a team that has a special relationship with military in its community and in particular Fort Knox which sits less than 40 miles from Louisville Slugger Field. A moment that stands out as a highlight of the team's commitment to honoring those who serve is the annual Military Appreciation Game. Held this year in late April, Bats officials delivered over 1,500 tickets to veterans and veteran organizations and allowed free access to anyone with military identification. The event featured a pre-game and 7th inning stretch performance by Ladies for Liberty, a military period performance troupe, a color guard from U.S. Army Cadet Command during the national anthem and a flyover by two C-130 aircraft from the Kentucky Air National Guard. Between innings the Bats saluted a small group of select combat veterans from various wars. "The Bats expression of thanks and appreciation to members of the military is highlighted during a couple of very special events on Memorial Day and Military Appreciation Day, but through ticket programs and other opportunities to recognize individual servicemen and women throughout the season the club is continually paying tribute to those defending our freedoms," said IL President Randy Mobley. "The Bats were one of the first MiLB clubs to wear camouflage game jerseys as one way of expressing gratitude to members of the military."

