International League Names Players of the Week

The International League announced today that Charlotte outfielder Daniel Palka and Lehigh Valley right-handed starter Nick Pivetta have been named the League's Batter and Pitcher of the Week for the period covering May 13-19. Palka is the first member of the Knights to claim an IL weekly award this season, while Pivetta is the second IronPigs pitcher to do so, following Enyel De Los Santos (April 8-14).

DANIEL PALKA, Charlotte Knights IL BATTER OF THE WEEK The Charlotte Knights are surging towards the top of the IL South Division behind the hot-hitting of Daniel Palka. He led Charlotte to five wins in six games over the past week by hitting .450 with three homers and seven RBI and leading the International League with nine runs scored, eight walks, and a 1.507 on-base percentage. Palka banged out multiple hits in four of Charlotte's six games. He also scored multiple runs four times and enjoyed a multi-homer game on Saturday against Lehigh Valley. Since joining the Knights in mid-April from the White Sox, Palka has managed to be among the League leaders in both on-base percentage (2nd) and slugging (4th).

27-year-old Daniel Palka is in his seventh season playing professionally. The White Sox claimed him off waivers from the Twins prior to the 2018 campaign. In his first taste of the big leagues last season, he hit .240 with 27 homers, tied for the most among MLB rookies. His four pinch-hit long balls were the most in the big leagues in 2018 and the most in White Sox franchise history. Palka is a native of Greenville, South Carolina.

NICK PIVETTA, Lehigh Valley IronPigs IL PITCHER OF THE WEEK Lehigh Valley's Nick Pivetta picked up his third win Thursday evening in Durham, tossing 7.0 innings of one-run baseball and striking out eleven as the IronPigs defeated the Bulls, 7-5. Durham managed just three hits against Pivetta, who has only allowed a total of 18 hits so far in 32.0 innings since joining the IronPigs in mid-April from the Phillies. His eleven strikeouts were a single-game high among International League pitchers during the past week. Among all IL starters this season, no one has a lower WHIP (1.06) or opponents' batting average (.164) than Pivetta.

26-year-old Nick Pivetta is in his seventh season as a professional pitcher. He was acquired by the Phillies in the July 2015 trade that sent Jonathan Papelbon to Washington. Pivetta has seen significant time in the big leagues since 2017. Last year he was 5th among National League starters in strikeout ratio. Pivetta is a native of Victoria, Canada.

