International League Names Players of the Week

June 18, 2018





The International League announced today that Scranton/Wilkes-Barre third baseman Brandon Drury and Indianapolis right-handed starter Nick Kingham have been named the League's Batter and Pitcher of the Week for the period from June 11-17. Kingham is now a two-time recipient, having also been honored April 5-15, and he joins Kevin Newman to give the Indians three weekly awards so far this season. Drury is the second member of the RailRiders to be so honored in 2018, following Gleyber Torres (April 5-15).

BRANDON DRURY, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders IL BATTER OF THE WEEK SWB's Brandon Drury hit .471 with a homer and eleven RBI over the past week and led the International League with sixteen hits, 25 total bases, and eleven runs scored. He closed the week with a string of five consecutive multi-hit games, including a pair of three-hit contests and a season- high four-hit game in Friday night's 14-2 thumping of Syracuse. Drury, who has also seen time with Double-A Trenton as well as the New York Yankees this season, is hitting .360 in his 39 games at the Triple-A level.

25-year-old Brandon Drury is in his first season in the Yankees organization after being acquired in a trade from Arizona in February. He is a veteran of nearly 300 games in the big leagues, primarily with the Diamondbacks between 2015-17. Drury is a native of Grants Pass, Oregon.

NICK KINGHAM, Indianapolis Indians IL PITCHER OF THE WEEK In his first start back with the Indians after a stint in the Major Leagues, Nick Kingham tossed 8.0 shutout innings Thursday evening to defeat the IL West Division-leading Toledo Mud Hens. Kingham allowed just two hits without a walk while striking out six in the masterpiece. The bullpen surrendered three 9th -inning runs but Kingham's third victory of the season was never in doubt as the Indians prevailed 7-3. He is now 3-1 in seven starts at the Triple-A level this season.

26-year-old Nick Kingham is in his ninth season as a professional pitcher since being selected by Pittsburgh in the 4th round of the 2010 draft. He made his Major League debut in April and went 2-3 with a 3.82 ERA in six starts for the Pirates. Kingham is a native of Houston, Texas.

