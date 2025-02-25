Inter Miami's Tomas Avilés Sent off - Fair Or Harsh?
February 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF YouTube Video
#mls #replay #intermiami
Check out the Inter Miami CF Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from February 25, 2025
- New England Revolution Unveil 2025 Theme Nights Schedule - New England Revolution
- Real Salt Lake Back at Home Wednesday Night for 6:30p MT CONCACAF Champions Cup Decider - Real Salt Lake
- How Pat Noonan Envisions Evander Fitting into the FC Cincinnati System - FC Cincinnati
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Inter Miami CF and Sporting Kansas City Meet at Chase Stadium for Champions Cup Round One Second Leg at Chase Stadium
- Lionel Messi Named to MLS Team of the Matchday
- 10-Man Inter Miami CF Earns Late Draw Against NYCFC in 2025 MLS Season Home Opener
- Inter Miami CF Kicks off 2025 Season with Elevated Food and Beverage Program
- Inter Miami CF Expands Growth with Ten Key Partnership Renewals Ahead of the Highly Anticipated 2025 Season