Inter Miami vs. New York City FC: Full Match Highlights: Miami Home Opener!
February 22, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF YouTube Video
Watch every match with MLS Season Pass on Apple TV: http://apple.co/MLS
The plays here: https://www.mlssoccer.com/messi/
Subscribe Now: https://www.youtube.com/c/mls
Follow us on: - TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mls?lang=en - Instagram: http://instagram.com/mls - Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLS - Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/MLS
Para Español: - Instagram: http://instagram.com/mlses - Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLSes - Facebook: facebook.com/espanol.mls
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com
#mls #highlights #intermiami #newyorkcityfc
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from February 22, 2025
- Nashville Soccer Club Earns Scoreless Draw with New England Revolution in 2025 Season Opener - Nashville SC
- Houston Dynamo FC Fall 2-1 to FC Dallas in Season-Opening Texas Derby - Houston Dynamo FC
- Austin FC Shuts Out Kansas City in Season-Opening Win - Austin FC
- FC Dallas Kicks off 30th MLS Season with 2-1 Comeback Win in Texas Derby - FC Dallas
- Atlanta United Defeats CF Montreal 3-2 in Season Opener - Atlanta United FC
- 10-Man Inter Miami CF Earns Late Draw Against NYCFC in 2025 MLS Season Home Opener - Inter Miami CF
- FC Cincinnati Blanks New York Red Bulls, 1-0 - FC Cincinnati
- Chicago Fire FC Opens 2025 Season with 4-2 Loss at Columbus Crew - Chicago Fire FC
- Rapids Battle to a 0-0 Draw at St. Louis for First Points of the Season - Colorado Rapids
- Philadelphia Union Tops Orlando City SC,4-2 - Philadelphia Union
- Inter Miami CF Ties New York City FC, 2-2 - New York City FC
- LAFC Opens 2025 MLS Season With 1-0 Win Over Minnesota United - Los Angeles FC
- Minnesota United Falls 1-0 to LAFC in 2025 Season Opener - Minnesota United FC
- Midfielder Eric Klein Available Tonight on Short-Term Agreement - New England Revolution
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign Midfielder Diego Gonzalez to Short-Term Loan - Houston Dynamo FC
- New York City FC Midfielder Santiago Rodríguez Joins Botafogo de Futebol e Regatas on a Permanent Transfer - New York City FC
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2025 Roster Construction Ahead of MLS Season - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Inter Miami CF Kicks off 2025 Season with Elevated Food and Beverage Program - Inter Miami CF
- Sounders FC Kicks off 2025 MLS Season Saturday Night against Charlotte FC at Lumen Field - Seattle Sounders FC
- Chicago Fire FC Signs Harold Osorio and Sam Williams to Short-Term Loan Agreements - Chicago Fire FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Transfer Defender Micael to Séria A Side SE Palmeiras for Largest Fee in Club History - Houston Dynamo FC
- Colorado Rapids Call up Anderson Rosa on Short-Term Agreement Ahead of Match against St. Louis - Colorado Rapids
- St. Louis CITY SC Signs 2025 MLS SuperDraft Pick Joey Zalinsky to First Team Contract - St. Louis City SC
- FC Cincinnati Add FC Cincinnati 2 Defender Noah Adnan to Roster on Short-Term Agreement - FC Cincinnati
- Toronto FC Acquire International Roster Slot from Houston Dynamo FC - Toronto FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Acquires $300,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) from Toronto FC - Houston Dynamo FC
- MNUFC Announces Roster Ahead of 2025 Season Opener - Minnesota United FC
- Inter Miami CF Expands Growth with Ten Key Partnership Renewals Ahead of the Highly Anticipated 2025 Season - Inter Miami CF
- FC Cincinnati Sign Luca Orellano to a Long-Term Contract Extension - FC Cincinnati
- Toronto FC Sign Defender Zane Monlouis - Toronto FC
- CF Montréal Kicks off 2025 MLS Season in Atlanta - Club de Foot Montreal
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- 10-Man Inter Miami CF Earns Late Draw Against NYCFC in 2025 MLS Season Home Opener
- Inter Miami CF Kicks off 2025 Season with Elevated Food and Beverage Program
- Inter Miami CF Expands Growth with Ten Key Partnership Renewals Ahead of the Highly Anticipated 2025 Season
- Inter Miami CF Set to Host NYCFC in 2025 MLS Season Home Opener
- Inter Miami CF Foundation and UNICEF Partner to Support Children's Education Across Latin America and the Caribbean