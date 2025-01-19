Inter Miami CF vs. Club América: Messi Scores First MLS Preseason Goal!: Full Match Highlights

January 19, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF YouTube Video







Watch every match with MLS Season Pass on Apple TV: http://apple.co/MLS

The plays here: https://www.mlssoccer.com/messi/

Subscribe Now: https://www.youtube.com/c/mls

Follow us on: - TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mls?lang=en - Instagram: http://instagram.com/mls - Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLS - Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/MLS

Para Español: - Instagram: http://instagram.com/mlses - Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLSes - Facebook: facebook.com/espanol.mls

For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com

#mls #messi #intermiami #goals

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from January 19, 2025

Academy Product Santiago Morales' Match-Winning Penalty Defeats Club América in the Americas Preseason Tour Opener - Inter Miami CF

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.