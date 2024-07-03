Inter Miami CF Defeats Charlotte FC 1-2 to Extend Unbeaten Run on the Road to Eight, Winning Streak to Four
July 3, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Inter Miami CF (14W-3L-5D, 47 points) defeated Charlotte FC 1-2 at Bank of America Stadium tonight to extend its Club-record run of matches unbeaten on the road in MLS to eight, and overall winning streak to four. Winger Robert Taylor and Homegrown midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi were the goalscorers on the night to lead Inter Miami to another valuable win playing away from home
"The team has been consistent with our recent performances: serious and hardworking. We defended well when we needed to and were very accurate when we attacked. It was a tough and challenging game, with a lot of external pressure on every dubious call. But the victory we achieved is very valuable," said head coach Gerardo 'Tata' Martino.
The match saw Inter Miami take the pitch at Bank of America Stadium with several changes to the starting XI from the team's win on the road over Nashville SC in its last match. Drake Callender started in goal; Marcelo Weigandt, Tomás Avilés, Sergii Kryvtsov and Jordi Alba lined up in defense; Cremaschi, Sergio Busquets and Diego Gómez made up the midfield three; Julian Gressel and Taylor started out wide alongside striker Leonardo Campana in attack.
The match kicked off with few opportunities in attack for the visitors in the initial stages. It was Inter Miami, however, that struck first to open the scoring in the 30th minute through Taylor. A fantastic team play finished off with Cremaschi finding Alba inside the box on the left side of the pitch, who subsequently laid a ball for Taylor at the center of the box. The Finnish winger then tidily sent the ball to the back of the net to give Inter Miami the lead. The goal was Taylor's fourth this regular season and his fifth across all competitions in 2024, while the assist was the sixth for Alba this regular and seventh across all competitions, and the secondary assist took Cremaschi's tally to three this season.
Minutes later, Charlotte tied the scoreline 1-1 with a goal by forward Patrick Agyemang in the 41st minute.
Inter Miami came close to taking the lead in the third minute of added time, with a strike from Alba following a cross from Weigandt going out just wide. The match then went into the break tied 1-1.
The second half presented an even matchup with both sides defending stoutly. Just when it seemed as if the match would end in a draw, Cremaschi came up big with a late winner in the 86th minute. A precise low-cross from the left end of the field Gressel found the Homegrown midfielder inside the box, who slid to bury the ball in the back of the net and give Inter Miami a 1-2 lead. The strike was the third for Cremaschi this season, while the assist was Gressel's 11th across all competitions and ninth in MLS this season, second on the team behind only Lionel Messi.
The scoreline then remained unmoved throughout the final minutes and Inter Miami claimed all three points in Charlotte to extend the team's unbeaten run on the road to eight and winning run to three, while also remaining atop the Supporters' Shield standings.
Inter Miami will now close out the team's three-match road trip this Saturday, July 6 when it faces FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Scoring Summary:
CLT - Patrick Agyemang (Jere Uronen) 41'
MIA - Robert Taylor (Jordi Alba, Benjamin Crenaschi) 30', Benjamin Cremaschi (Julian Gressel) 86'
Misconduct Summary:
CLT - Patrick Agyemang (Yellow Card 45'+2', Red Card 90'+6')
MIA - Sergii Kryvtsov (Yellow Card 21'), Diego Gómez (Yellow Card 53'), Tomás Avilés (Yellow Card 67'), Jordi Alba (Yellow Card 90'+3')
Lineups / Substitutions:
Charlotte FC - GK Kristijan Kahlina; D Nathan Byrne, Adilson Malanda, Andrew Privett, Jere Uronen; M Brandt Bronico, Ashley Westwood, Djibril Diani (Iuri Tavares 75'); F Liel Abada (Tiger Smalls 87'), Patrick Agyemang, Kerwin Vargas (Brecht Dejaegere 87')
Unused Substitutes - GK David Bingham; D Bill Tuiloma, Jaylin Lindsey, João Pedro; M Ben Bender, Nikola Petkovic
Inter Miami CF - GK Drake Callender ©; D Marcelo Weigandt, Tomás Avilés, Sergii Kryvtsov (Yannick Bright HT), Jordi Alba; M Benjamin Cremaschi (David Ruiz 90'+1'), Sergio Busquets, Diego Gómez; F Julian Gressel (Ian Fray 90'), Leonardo Campana, Robert Taylor (Leo Afonso 71')
Unused Substitutes - GK CJ dos Santos; D Noah Allen, Franco Negri; M Lawson Sunderland; F Shanyder Borgelin
Details of the Game:
Date: July 3, 2024
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Stadium: Bank of America Stadium
Stats:
Possession:
CLT - 49.05%
MIA - 50.95%
Shots:
CLT - 14
MIA - 7
Saves:
CLT - 2
MIA - 1
Corners:
CLT - 6
MIA - 1
Fouls:
CLT - 13
MIA - 11
