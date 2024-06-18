Inside the IFL Week 15
June 18, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL) YouTube Video
Inside the IFL is out! Commissioner Todd Tryon is back to break down Week Fourteen, preview the upcoming week and give an insightful interview with Quad City's Head Coach, Cory Ross!
