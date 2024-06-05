Inside the IFL Week 13
June 5, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)
Northern Arizona Wranglers YouTube Video
Commissioner Todd Tryon brings you a recap of last week, a preview of the upcoming week, a great interview with NAZ Head Coach Les Moss and playoff information! Don't miss an all new Inside The IFL!
