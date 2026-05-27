Inside San Antonio's Early-Season Success, and World Cup Call-Ups: USL All Access

Published on May 27, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

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On the latest edition of USL All Access, Mike Watts and Devon Kerr welcome San Antonio FC center back Alex Crognale to the show to discuss the club's strong start to the 2026 season that has it positioned at the top of the Western Conference, which of his teammates deserves more credit for his remarkable goal against El Paso Locomotive FC in the first Copa Tejas clash of the season, what he learned as a young professional competing for former United States manager Gregg Berhalter, and why his early years as an attacking player have helped him become a great defender in the pro ranks.

Watts and Kerr also spotlight the landmark selections of four USL Championship players to the squads of Curacao and Haiti for the upcoming FIFA World Cup, take a look at why Louisville City is struggling as it enters a nationally televised clash with the Tampa Bay Rowdies on Saturday night, and discuss whether either of them would be bold enough to go Tarps Off in the stands at a USL Championship game.

Tune in live to SiriusXM FC (Ch. 157) every Tuesday night for new episodes throughout the 2026 campaign.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 27, 2026

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