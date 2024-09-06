Sports stats



Connecticut Sun

Inside Olivia Nelson-Ododa's Closet: WNBA Closet Tours

September 6, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Connecticut Sun YouTube Video


Step into the stylish world of Olivia Nelson-Ododa as we raid her closet

From game day fits to off-court glam, Olivia's serving looks and spilling tea on her fashion faves

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

Check out the Connecticut Sun Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...

Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 6, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Connecticut Sun Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central