Inside MLR: Episode 14:The Biggest MLR Championship Preview Yet: Hounds, Legion & Team of the Year

Published on June 17, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Chicago Hounds YouTube Video







The 2026 Major League Rugby Championship is finally here, and a new MLR champion will be crowned.

In this exclusiveÃÂ Inside MLR Championship Special, hostÃÂ Will HooleyÃÂ is joined by MLR champion, all-time leading try scorer, and former Chicago Hounds captainÃÂ Dylan Fawsitt, alongside MLR's lead commentator and Championship broadcasterÃÂ Ben Holden. The trio breaks down an unforgettable semifinal weekend:

California Legion's stunning 43-34 road victory over the Seattle Seawolves in one of the greatest playoff matches in MLR history.

ÃÂ Chicago Hounds' dominant 59-22 win over Old Glory DC, a performance that reinforced their status as one of the most formidable teams the league has ever seen. They also share their own Championship memories, discuss the excitement surrounding Championship Week in Chicago, and preview the fan festival events taking place before Sunday's final. Then it's time for the main event:

ÃÂ Can California Legion pull off the upset against the unbeaten Chicago Hounds?

ÃÂ Key matchups including:

* Ollie Devoto vs Billy Meakes * Ruben de Haas vs Gonzalo Bertranou * Chris Hilsenbeck vs Coby Miln

Championship predictions from Will, Ben, and Dylan

And to finish the show, the panel selects theirÃÂ 2026 MLR Team of the Year-with plenty of debate, disagreement, and surprise selections.

Who will lift the shield? Let us know your prediction in the comments.

#MLR #MajorLeagueRugby #ChicagoHounds #CaliforniaLegion #Rugby #MLRChampionship #InsideMLR #RugbyUnion #AmericanRugby #WillHooley #DylanFawsitt #BenHolden







Major League Rugby Stories from June 17, 2026

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