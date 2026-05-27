Inside MLR: Episode 11: from Refugee to Rugby Star & MLR Playoff Predictions

Published on May 27, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR) YouTube Video







Major League Rugby's playoff race is reaching a boiling point! This week onÃÂ Inside MLR, hostÃÂ Will HooleyÃÂ is joined by MLR legend and all-time leading points scorerÃÂ Sam WindsorÃÂ and former MLR standoutÃÂ Monate AkueiÃÂ fresh off their USA Club Rugby National Championship victory with Old Blue Rugby.

The panel breaks down all the biggest talking points from Week 9, including: - Can Anthem Rugby Carolina still make the playoffs? - What's gone wrong for the Seattle Seawolves? - Are the New England Free Jacks still contenders? - The Chicago Hounds' dominance - The quality of the Legion attack! - Old Glory DC beating themselves - The race for the Top 4 playoff spots

ÃÂ Plus, Week 10 predictions featuring: - Seattle Seawolves vs New England Free Jacks (The Coffee Cup) - Old Glory DC vs Chicago Hounds - Anthem Rugby Carolina vs San Diego Legion

Sam discusses his journey from MLR's inaugural season to becoming the league's all-time leading scorer, including championship success with Rugby New York and his time with the Seattle Seawolves.

Ã°Å¸ÅÂÃÂ Then hear one of the most inspiring stories in rugby. Monate Akuei shares his incredible journey from South Sudan to Kenya as a refugee, overcoming gang violence and adversity before discovering rugby, representing Kenya, and eventually playing professionally in Major League Rugby. Today, he's also become one of rugby's most recognizable social media personalities.

Don't miss this powerful episode packed with MLR analysis, playoff predictions, rugby insight, and unforgettable stories.

ÃÂ Like, Subscribe, and hit the notification bell for weekly Major League Rugby coverage.

#MLR #MajorLeagueRugby #Rugby #USA Rugby #SamWindsor #MonateAkuei #SeattleSeawolves #FreeJacks #ChicagoHounds #OldGloryDC #AnthemRugby #SanDiegoLegion #WillHooley #InsideMLR #RugbyPodcast







Major League Rugby Stories from May 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.