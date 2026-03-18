Inside MLR: Episode 1: the Big Reset

Published on March 17, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR) YouTube Video







Off-Season Changes, Fan Questions Answered & 2026 Season Preview

Major League Rugby's official podcast. No fluff, no outsiders. Just the people who live and breathe this league, breaking down everything that matters.

Episode 1: The Big Reset. MLR Broadcaster, Will Hooley, and Co-president, Alexander Magleby, tackle the biggest changes from a tumultuous 2025-26 off-season, answer fan questions, and look ahead to the new season, what's changed, what to expect, and where to watch. MLR is the only sports league where fans are co-creators. This is your source of truth.

Major League Rugby kicks off March 28. Schedule and tickets: https://www.majorleague.rugby/fixtures-and-results

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Major League Rugby Stories from March 17, 2026

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