Insane: USL Championship Save of the Week, Week 23 Winner
August 13, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
A big week of action delivered some outstanding goalkeeping performances across the USL Championship, with some of its biggest names producing jaw-dropping stops on long-range blasts and close-range finishes. We've picked out four of the best, now you get to select which one will be the USL Championship Fans' Choice Save of the Week presented by Terminix.
Vote for your favorite save in the poll below by 12 p.m. ET this Friday. We'll announce the winner later that afternoon.
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 13, 2024
- Pitchside, Edition 3 - Loudoun United FC
- FC Tulsa Heads to New Mexico in Their First of Two Matches this Week - FC Tulsa
- Farr Earns Team of the Week Honors - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Hogan Named to Team of the Week - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Three Locos Named to USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 23 - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Nick Ross and Jack Gurr Named to Week 23 Team of the Week - Sacramento Republic FC
- St Clair Named to USL Championship Team of the Week 23 on Bench - FC Tulsa
- NCFC Lands Three on USL Championship Team of the Week - North Carolina FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Set for National TV Showdown at Sacramento Republic FC - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Match Preview: Miami FC vs Memphis 901 FC - Miami FC
- Lexington Sporting Club to Join USL Championship for 2025 Season - USL
- Jahmali Waite Named to USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 22 - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Switchbacks FC Announce Switchbacks FC II to Launch First Full Season in 2025 - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Memphis 901 FC Hits Miami for Midweek Matchup - Memphis 901 FC
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.