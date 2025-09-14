Insane Grab by Polk Shifts Momentum to Toronto I CFL

Published on September 13, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Makai Polk lays out for an incredible grab, swinging momentum to the Argonauts. The drive ends with Nick Arbuckle connecting with Jake Herslow for the touchdown.







