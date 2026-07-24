INSANE Finish at Mosaic Stadium

Published on July 24, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks YouTube Video







In an incredible turn of events, the Edmonton Elks find a way to steal the win with a walk-off finish, battling through a relentless Roughriders defence in the final seconds.







Canadian Football League Stories from July 24, 2026

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