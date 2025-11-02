INSANE 95-Yard Kick Return TD for BC Rookie Robert Carter Jr.: CFL

Published on November 1, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions YouTube Video







The BC Lions answer right back as Robert Carter Jr. can not be stopped and takes a 95-yard kick return to the house.







