Innovative Solutions New Naming Rights Partner for Home of the Red Wings

October 25, 2022 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - Innovative Solutions, the leading provider of information technology services for growing businesses on Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Monroe County have announced an agreement to rename Frontier Field, 'Innovative Field'. The renaming of the field will commence upon approval by the Monroe County Legislature.

The announcement coincides with the start of Innovative Solutions' 34th year in business, reaffirming the Rochester-based company's commitment to the City of Rochester, Monroe County and the greater Finger Lakes region of New York.

"Our first 30 years in business were centered in Rochester," said Justin Copie, owner and CEO of Innovative Solutions. "In that time, we helped thousands of small businesses in our region use technology to help them grow. While we've grown nationally and internationally, Rochester remains our home, and we're fortunate to be in a position where we can quite literally plant our flag at the home of the fan-favorite Rochester Red Wings. This is our way of doubling down on growth in our region." Innovative Solutions has locations in Chicago, Toronto and Austin.

New York State and Monroe County previously announced funding to support a $26 Million budget for stadium improvements required by Major League Baseball such as clubhouse upgrades, female locker rooms, kitchen additions, a new batting tunnel, a weight room, a video room, concrete maintenance, and fan improvements. Innovative Solutions will be providing funding for items associated with renaming the stadium, such as signage.

"From George Eastman to Chester Carlson, Monroe County has produced business innovators that give back to the community - and the tradition continues with Innovative Solutions," said Monroe County Executive Adam Bello. "Innovative's commitment to our region is clear, and Innovative Field is a great example of that. Monroe County is proud that Innovative Solutions has chosen to remain here and continue growing with the access to talent, resources, and quality of life we all know and love."

"As part of our commitment to the local community, Innovative feels as much a steward of Innovative Field's name as we are of Morrie Silver's vision to keep professional baseball in Rochester in 1957," said Jeff Valentine, President and COO of Innovative Solutions. "We're already thinking of ways Innovative can help the 1.2 million residents of the Finger Lakes region, with an emphasis on diversity, equity and inclusion."

Naomi Silver, President and CEO of Rochester Community Baseball said, "We're thrilled that the Rochester Red Wings will now call Innovative Field home and we're looking forward to partnering with Justin, Jeff, Jamie and the rest of the team at Innovative on ways we can make the baseball experience in Rochester even better."

The Rochester Red Wings have called Frontier Field home since 1997 which featured a Governors Cup Championship season. Since then, the ballpark, now Innovative Field, has played host to almost 2,000 baseball games, including the 2000 Triple-A All-Star game, and numerous other non-baseball events such as the Frozen Frontier hockey festival in 2013, the City's annual Summer Soul Music Festival, and countless events for nonprofit organizations.

Innovative Field becomes home to one of only six franchises in the history of North American pro sports to have been playing in the same city and league continuously since the 19th century.

Rochester Ballpark History

Years Used Ballpark Name Location

1877 - 1885 Union Street Grounds North Union Street at Weld St.

Hop Bitters Base Ball Grounds

1886 - 1892 Culver Park Grounds University Avenue

(site of current Gleason Works)

1888 - 1892 Windsor Beach Base Ball Grounds Windsor Beach

(site of current Norcrest Drive)

1895 - 1897 Riverside Park North St. Paul Street near Norton

Ca. 1898 - Ca. 1902 Ontario Beach Grounds Ontario Beach

(west side of Genesee River outlet)

1898 - 1907 Culver Field University Avenue

(site of current Gleason Works)

1908 - 1928 Baseball Park at Bay Street Bay Street near Webster Avenue

1929 - 1968 Red Wing Stadium 500 Norton Street

1968 - 1996 Silver Stadium 500 Norton Street

1997 - 2022 Frontier Field 1 Morrie Silver Way

2023 - PRESENT INNOVATIVE FIELD 1 MORRIE SILVER WAY

