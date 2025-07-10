Sports stats

Innovation Scrum: USA Rugby CEO Bill Goren: How Tech & Social Media Reshape Athlete-Fan Connections

July 10, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR) YouTube Video


Innovation Scrum Event Series: USA Rugby CEO Bill Goren on how tech and social media are reshaping athlete-fan connections.

The 2025 event brought together leaders from MLR, @Globant, Sportian, @therugbynetwork_, and @USARugby to discuss sports technology and fan engagement.

