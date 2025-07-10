Innovation Scrum: USA Rugby CEO Bill Goren: How Tech & Social Media Reshape Athlete-Fan Connections

July 10, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR) YouTube Video







Innovation Scrum Event Series: USA Rugby CEO Bill Goren on how tech and social media are reshaping athlete-fan connections.

The 2025 event brought together leaders from MLR, @Globant, Sportian, @therugbynetwork_, and @USARugby to discuss sports technology and fan engagement.

#MLRxGlobant | #MLRChampionship







Major League Rugby Stories from July 10, 2025

Devoto Wins Hounds Back of the Year Award - Chicago Hounds

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.