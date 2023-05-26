Inland Empire Defeats Rawhide 9-4

San Bernardino, CA - Inland Empire pushes across nine runs on 13 hits for the game three win over the Rawhide.

66ers starter Jorge Marcheco earned his third win of the season. He only gave up two runs off two hits through six innings of work. The two runs scored off Gavin Conticello's first home run of the season. It gave the Rawhide a two to one lead in the second inning.

Inland Empire tied up the game in the fourth inning with Rawhide starter Wyatt Wendell on the mound. Luis Tejeda relieved him in the fifth in a 2-2 ballgame. With two outs, Matt Coutney hit his sixth home run of the season for a one run lead. In the sixth inning, the 66ers sent nine batters to the plate and scored four runs with Tejeda still on the bump.

Tejeda took the loss after giving up five runs in less than two innings pitched for the Rawhide. Inland Empire now leads the series two games to one.

Rawhide will look to even up the series tomorrow with the first pitch at 6:35 p.m.

