Inland Empire 66ers to Host 2019 California League All-Star Game

December 18, 2018 - California League (CalL) - Inland Empire 66ers News Release





San Bernardino, CA - The Inland Empire 66ers of San Bernardino and the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians announced on Tuesday that San Manuel Stadium in downtown San Bernardino will host the 2019 California League All-Star Game. The contest will feature some of the top talent in all Minor League Baseball and is to take place on the evening of June 18, 2019.

The 2019 California League All-Star Game presented by the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians will mark the third time that the circuit has honored its best in San Bernardino. The city's first Cal League All-Star Game came in 1990; the site of San Manuel Stadium last hosted the California League-Carolina League All-Star Game in 2004. The game will consist of the top performers from the four North Division teams (Modesto, San Jose, Stockton and Visalia) versus a squad consisting of South Division (Inland Empire, Lake Elsinore, Lancaster and Rancho Cucamonga) players.

While the California League All-Star Game Presented by the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians will be the centerpiece of the activities on Tuesday, June 18th, the festivities will also include a Fan Fest and Home Run Derby. The Fan Fest will offer a chance for fans to meet with the players while the Home Run Derby will spotlight the league's top hitters and pair them with local youth leagues' best sluggers for long-ball supremacy.

"We are so honored to be chosen as host of this year's California League All-Star Game," Inland Empire 66ers of San Bernardino General Manager Joe Hudson said. "We are also thankful for our friends within the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians who will be our partners in this wonderful event. Again, the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians has identified and supported what will be an opportunity to show off our region and specifically San Bernardino. We are grateful that our collective goals have again intersected and are excited to host the Cal League's best to our home."

"The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians is pleased to welcome the California Minor League Baseball All-Star Game to San Bernardino. Minor league baseball is an important and exciting entertainment/sports option for the San Bernardino community and we are excited to have the teams here to play. We wish the all-stars our sincere best wishes for a great game and a memorable visit to San Bernardino. Good luck to everyone. Now let's play ball!" said San Manuel Band of Mission Indians Chairwoman, Lynn Valbuena.

To learn more about the Inland Empire 66ers of San Bernardino or the 2019 California League All-Star Game Presented by the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians please visit www.66ers.com or call (909) 888-9922.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from December 18, 2018

Inland Empire 66ers to Host 2019 California League All-Star Game - Inland Empire 66ers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.