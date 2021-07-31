Information on Saturday's Suspended Cardinals vs. Travelers Game

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The suspended Saturday, July 31 game between the Springfield Cardinals and the Arkansas Travelers is scheduled to resume Sunday, August 1 at 4:05 p.m. The game was suspended due to inclement weather and clubhouse safety policies with the Cardinals and Travelers tied, 1-1, in the top of the fourth inning.

Sunday's originally scheduled game will start approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the suspended game.

Fans with tickets to the Cardinals Sunday, July 31 game may begin entering when gates open at 3:35 p.m., or at any point thereafter. An official first pitch time won't be set for the originally scheduled game until after the completion of Game 1.

Sunday's promotions include the Henry's Towing Cardinals Keychain Giveaway (2,000 fans), Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday with free ice cream for kids before the game, Kids Run the Bases after the game, and Happy Half-Hour.

Tickets from Saturday, July 31 may be exchanged for any other Cardinals home game this season at the Hammons Field box office. Cardinals tickets are available at springfieldcardinals.com/tickets, by calling 417-863-2143, or at the Cardinals Box Office. The Cardinals Box Office is open Monday - Friday from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. and throughout all Springfield Cardinals home games.

