Infielder Jack Winkler placed on Injured List

May 13, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release







The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster changes, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:

- Infielder Jack Winkler placed on Injured List retroactive to May 12

- Pitcher Mac Lardner received from Extended Spring Training

Brian William McLean "Mac" Lardner, 24, was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the St. Louis Cardinals from Gonzaga University following the five-round 2020 draft. A 6-foot-4 southpaw, he was noted for ground ball ability at Gonzaga, posting a 2.55 ERA over four starts in his senior season before signing. Lardner recorded a 5.91 ERA in 21 appearances, 14 starts, with High-A Peoria in 2021, striking out 73 batters while walking 22 in 67 innings. After receiving his release from St. Louis in late March, Lardner signed with the Athletics on May 4.

Mac Lardner is scheduled to start Saturday's 7:05 p.m. home game for the Lugnuts against Dayton.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.