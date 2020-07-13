Infield Cafe Reopens Today, Plus New Special of the Week

July 13, 2020 - Northwest League (NWL) - Spokane Indians News Release





SPOKANE, Wash. - The Infield Café at Avista Stadium is reopening today and will continue to operate through the month of July after a successful two-week trial run. Café hours will remain the same, Monday through Thursday from 11:00AM - 2:00PM, and closed Friday through Sunday.

This week will feature a new menu item, the Hawaiian Burger. This special of the week features a burger loaded with teriyaki sauce, grilled pineapple, Swiss cheese, and lettuce! A full menu of what the Infield Café offers is available HERE.

New to the Infield Café, the Spokane Indians are offering online pre-order for curbside pickup. Order ahead to bring lunch back to your office, and skip the lines! Pre-orders can be placed HERE or by calling (509) 343-6886.

The health and safety of Spokane Indians fans and team members continues to be our number one priority. The Spokane Indians front office team have implemented additional safety precautions, and are going above and beyond the state's Phase II Restaurant guidelines. The Indians thank you for continuing to wear your masks through the ordering process until you are seated at your table.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from July 13, 2020

Infield Cafe Reopens Today, Plus New Special of the Week - Spokane Indians

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.