Infield Cafe Back by Popular Demand

July 9, 2020 - Northwest League (NWL) - Spokane Indians News Release





SPOKANE, Wash. - The Infield Café at Avista Stadium will continue to operate through the month of July after a successful two-week trial run. The unique experience of eating on the award-winning infield at Avista Stadium continues to be a driving factor for fans.

Café hours will remain the same, Monday through Thursday from 11:00AM - 2:00PM, and closed Friday through Sunday. A full menu of what the Infield Café offers is available HERE.

New to the Infield Café, the Spokane Indians are offering online pre-order for curbside pickup. Order ahead to bring lunch back to your office, and skip the lines! Pre-orders can be placed HERE or by calling (509) 343-6886.

The health and safety of Spokane Indians fans and team members continues to be our number one priority. The Spokane Indians front office team have implemented additional safety precautions, and are going above and beyond the state's Phase II Restaurant guidelines. The Indians thank you for continuing to wear your masks through the ordering process until you are seated at your table.

About the Spokane Indians - The Spokane Indians are the Short Season Class "A" affiliate of the Texas Rangers and play at Avista Stadium. The Spokane Indians Team Store is available for online orders and curbside pickup. The 2020 season has been cancelled.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from July 9, 2020

Infield Cafe Back by Popular Demand - Spokane Indians

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.