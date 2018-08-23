INF Yeyson Yrizarri placed on the disabled list

August 23, 2018 - Carolina League (CarL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release





The Chicago White Sox have announced the following roster moves affecting the Winston-Salem Dash:

- INF Yeyson Yrizarri has been placed on the disabled list

- OF Nolan Brown has been activated off the disabled list

Prior to leaving game two of Wednesday's doubleheader, Yrizarri was batting .247 with six homers and 46 RBIs in 101 games played. A former Texas Rangers farmhand, Yrizarri was acquired by the White Sox in exchange for international signing bonus pool money in July of 2017.

Brown has played in eight games for Winston-Salem, posting a .160 batting average and three RBIs. Brown was signed by the White Sox as a minor league free agent in 2017.

The Dash's current active roster stands at 25 players, the Carolina League maximum, with six players on the disabled list and one on the temporary inactive list.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 23, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.