INF Yeyson Yrizarri placed on the disabled list
August 23, 2018 - Carolina League (CarL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release
The Chicago White Sox have announced the following roster moves affecting the Winston-Salem Dash:
- INF Yeyson Yrizarri has been placed on the disabled list
- OF Nolan Brown has been activated off the disabled list
Prior to leaving game two of Wednesday's doubleheader, Yrizarri was batting .247 with six homers and 46 RBIs in 101 games played. A former Texas Rangers farmhand, Yrizarri was acquired by the White Sox in exchange for international signing bonus pool money in July of 2017.
Brown has played in eight games for Winston-Salem, posting a .160 batting average and three RBIs. Brown was signed by the White Sox as a minor league free agent in 2017.
The Dash's current active roster stands at 25 players, the Carolina League maximum, with six players on the disabled list and one on the temporary inactive list.
• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...
Carolina League Stories from August 23, 2018
- Sox Kiboshed 3-0 by Keys Thursday - Salem Red Sox
- Alvarado Throws Gem, Keys Claim Finale - Frederick Keys
- Raquet, Braymer Combine for Four-Hit Shutout of Hillcats - Lynchburg Hillcats
- August 23 - Carolina Mudcats Game Information - Carolina Mudcats
- Winston-Salem Warthogs: Game Notes (august 23 Vs. Myrtle Beach) - Winston-Salem Dash
- Brewers place OF Rob Henry on Carolina DL, reinstate RHP Wuilder Rodriguez - Carolina Mudcats
- INF Yeyson Yrizarri placed on the disabled list - Winston-Salem Dash
- Myrtle Beach Pelicans: Game Notes, August 23 at Winston-Salem - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- INF Yeyson Yrizarri placed on the disabled list - Winston-Salem Dash
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Winston-Salem Dash Stories
- Winston-Salem Warthogs: Game Notes (august 23 Vs. Myrtle Beach)
- INF Yeyson Yrizarri placed on the disabled list
- INF Yeyson Yrizarri placed on the disabled list
- Miller Stifles Dash Offense in Complete-Game Effort
- Dash Eke Past Birds in Wednesday's Doubleheader Opener