Indy's Marcinew Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

December 22, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







PRINCETON, N.J. - Matt Marcinew of the Indy Fuel is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Dec. 14-20.

Marcinew scored one goal and added three assists in Indy's 4-3 win at Kansas City on Friday.

The 27-year-old is tied for fourth in the ECHL with four points (1g-3a) in three games this season.

A native of Calgary, Alberta, Marcinew has tallied 97 points (37g-60a) in 130 career ECHL games with Indy, Greenville and Manchester. He has added 13 points (4g-9a) in 41 career American Hockey League games with Ontario, Springfield and Stockton.

Prior to turning pro, Marcinew recorded 64 points (29g-35a) in 160 career games at the University of Denver.

On behalf of Matt Marcinew, a case of pucks will be donated to an Indy youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 43,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Runner Up: Patrick Harper, Florida (2 gp, 3g, 1a, 4 pts.).

Also Nominated: Alex Green (Orlando), Andrew Cherniwchan (South Carolina) and Lawton Courtnall (Wheeling).

