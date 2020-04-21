Indy's Bullock Receives ECHL Athletic Trainer of the Year Award Presented by Warrior Hockey

April 21, 2020





PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Tuesday that George Bullock of the Indy Fuel is the 2019-20 recipient of the ECHL Athletic Trainer of the Year Award, presented by Warrior Hockey.

The winner is determined in a vote of the league's equipment managers and athletic trainers.

A 24-year veteran of professional hockey, Bullock completed his sixth season as the Fuel's athletic trainer in 2019-20. A native of Lebanon, New York, Bullock has worked over 1,500 professional hockey games in his career, including stints in the ECHL with the Fuel, Stockton Thunder, Bakersfield Condors, Greensboro Generals and Louisville RiverFrogs and the Central Hockey League with the Wichita Thunder and Bossier-Shreveport Mudbugs. Bullock also served as an athletic trainer for the 2004 CHL All-Star Game and the 2018 ECHL All-Star Classic hosted in Indianapolis.

ECHL Athletic Trainer of the Year

2019-20 George Bullock, Indy Fuel

2018-19 Nick Potter, Kansas City Mavericks

2017-18 Matt Aiello, Greenville Swamp Rabbits

2016-17 Cole Libby, Utah Grizzlies

2015-16 Scott McLay, Alaska Aces

2014-15 Brad Fredrick, Toledo Walleye

2013-14 Steve Ruhmel, Florida Everblades

2012-13 Bob Case, Cincinnati Cyclones

2011-12 Mike Schroeder, Chicago Express

2010-11 Kevin Anderson, Stockton Thunder

2009-10 Bobby Walls, Ontario Reign

2008-09 Bryan Rodgers, Dayton Bombers

2007-08 Brian Grogesky, Reading Royals

