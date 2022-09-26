Indy Signs Forward Andrew Bellant

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel announced today that they have agreed to terms with forward Andrew Bellant for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

Bellant initially came to the Fuel last season on a loan from the Knoxville Ice Bears of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL). He played 13 games in Indy, notching one goal and two assists. While in Knoxville last season, he averaged over a point per game, scoring 40 in 36 games.

The 5-foot-11,185-pound forward played two seasons at Adrian College (NCAA III) before turning pro. At Adrian College, Bellant scored 65 points across 49 games.

The Michigan native played 165 games across three seasons (2015-16 through 2017-18) in the North American Hockey League (NAHL). For the Aston/Philadelphia Rebels, where he spent the bulk of his NAHL career, Bellant is the all-time leader in points (113), goals (51) and assists (62).

Bellant on his return to the Indy Fuel:

"I'm super excited about coming back to Indy and stepping on the ice at the Coliseum again. From the second I arrived in Indy last year everyone from the coaches, players, and fans welcomed me with open arms. I love everything about the Fuel organization and I'm fired up to be back playing Fuel hockey!"

Bellant's signing brings the Fuel's 2022-23 roster total to 14 so far, with eight forwards (Bryan Lemos, Jan Mandat, Brenden Locke, Chris Van Os-Shaw, Chad Yetman, Nate Pionk, Spencer Watson and Andrew Bellant), five defensemen (Cam Bakker, Chris Cameron, Kirill Chaika, Josh McDougall and Tanner Butler) and one goalie (Connor O'Brien). Stay tuned to the Indy Fuel social media pages for more player signing announcements throughout the offseason.

