Indy Offense Slows in Wednesday Night Loss
July 5, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians mustered just three hits in a 4-1 loss to the Memphis Redbirds on Wednesday night at Victory Field.
Memphis (41-42, 2-6) jumped ahead early with two runs off Indians starter Kyle Nicolas (L, 0-2) in the second inning. Both runs came across on a pair of bases-loaded walks issued to Richie Palacios and Masyn Winn. Nicolas was lifted from the game after 1.2 innings, allowing a hit and five walks. The Redbirds added to their lead with a 432-foot, two-run homer by Winn in the fourth inning.
Sandwiched between Memphis' pair of two-run frames, came the Indians (38-44, 5-3) lone run of the contest. After second baseman Liover Peguero reached on a fielding error by first baseman Juan Yepez, he stole second base and advanced to third on a throwing error by catcher Tres Barrera. Aaron Shackelford sent him home on a sacrifice fly.
Indians' relievers Chase De Jong, Cody Bolton and Juan Minaya combined to hold Memphis scoreless through the final 5.0 innings, surrendering just two hits.
Redbirds starter Gordon Graceffo (W, 2-2) held the Indians to one run on three hits in 6.0 innings. Logan Gragg (S, 1) earned the save with 3.0 perfect innings.
Ryan Vilade's 24-game on-base streak was snapped with an 0-for-3 night.
The Indians and Redbirds continue their six-game series on Wednesday night at 7:05 PM ET at Victory Field. RHP Quinn Priester (7-3, 4.54) will take the hill for Indianapolis. Memphis has yet to name a starter.
