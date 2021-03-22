Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 15

March 22, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDY FUEL WEEK 15 RESULTS: 2-2-0-0, 24-10-2-0 Overall

Wednesday, March 17 - Fuel 2 at Wichita 3:

The Fuel would outshoot the Thunder 44-30 across three periods and see goals from Diego Cuglietta and Mat Thompson but it was not enough for a comeback victory as Wichita won 3-2 at Intrust Bank Arena on Wednesday night.

Friday, March 19 - Fuel 2 at Kansas City 1 OT:

In their first game of a three-game series, the Fuel visited the Kansas City Mavericks at Cable Dahmer Arena. The Fuel would take the early lead with a goal from Joe Sullivan, only to be tied by Adam Brady at the end of the first period. With neither team scoring for the remainder of regulation, the game would go to overtime where Matt Marcinew would score :19 seconds in to give the Fuel a 2-1 win.

Saturday, March 20 - Fuel 7 at Kansas City 6 OT:

Playing their second game of a three-game series, the Fuel visited the Kansas City Mavericks on Saturday night. Scoring two goals in all three periods, Indy would go on to defeat the Mavericks 7-6 in overtime thanks to a goal from Keoni Texeira.

Sunday, March 21 - Fuel 3 at Kansas City 6:

Closing out the weekend series on Sunday night, the Fuel faced the Kansas City Mavericks. Hat tricks from Brodie Reid and Jared VanWormer would help determine the fate for the Fuel in a 6-3 loss to the Mavericks at Cable Dahmer Arena in Kansas City on Sunday night.

INDY FUEL WEEK 16 SCHEDULE:

Friday, March 26 - Fuel at Fort Wayne (8:00 p.m. ET, Allen County War Memorial Coliseum)

Saturday, March 27 - Fuel at Fort Wayne (7:30 p.m. ET, Allen County War Memorial Coliseum)

Sunday, March 28 - Fuel at Fort Wayne (5:00 p.m. ET, Allen County War Memorial Coliseum)

MAGNIFICENT MATT

Scoring the overtime winner on Friday night, forward Matt Marcinew broke the Indy Fuel franchise record for overtime goals in a season. Previously held by Derian Plouffe in the 2019-20 season, Marcinew broke the record Saturday night scoring his fourth overtime goal of the year. Going to overtime 12 times this season, the Fuel have seen Marcinew win the game four times, three of them coming at home. Tallying four goals and three assists in four games last week, Marcinew currently leads the Fuel in points with 30 (14g, 16a).

ON THE ROAD AGAIN

The Fuel will continue their long road swing this weekend, visiting the Fort Wayne Komets for the first time this year. Indy has played 16 out of their 36 games on the road this season putting together an 11-5-0-0 record. Visiting the Komets for the first time this year, the Fuel will face an opponent that has put together a 3-2-0-0 record against them.

OIL DROPS: Matt Marcinew finished the weekend with four goals and three assists Marcinew broke the Fuel franchise record for overtime goals in a season (4) Nic Pierog scored his first goals since March 3 Pierog finished the weekend with four points in two games (2g, 2a) Michael Pelech is two assists away from 3rd on the ECHL's all-time assist list Spencer Watson is three goals away from 3rd on the Fuel franchise all-time goals list Mike Lee leads all ECHL rookies in power play points (10) Tom Aubrun picked up his third win of the season on Saturday night against Kansas City Dan Bakala is second in the ECHL in wins (14) Team notes: Saturday's win was Indy's 12th overtime game of the season The Fuel are 10-2 when going to overtime this year Indy will only play Kansas City one more time this season Through six games Indy has a 4-1-1-0 record against the Mavericks The Fuel have the best road power play in the league (21.4%) Indy sits in third in the league in overall power play percentage (20.6%) The Fuel have outscored their opponents 37-27 in the third period Indy finished the first half of the season with a 24-10-2-0 record

TICKET INFORMATION:

Various ticket options are now on sale for the Fuel's 7th season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Lock up your seat for every second of the action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum with a Fuel Ticket Plan - grab yours by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL.

BROADCAST:

Catch every home game this season with a free online radio stream at IndyFuelHockey.com! Click the "Watch/Listen Live" button to hear Andrew Smith and Nick Olczyk bring you all of the action from Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Fans can also watch all 72 games at home and on the road live through FloSports!

FOLLOW THE FUEL:

Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the 2020-21 season! Join the Fuel by using the hashtag #NoBrakes on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 22, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.