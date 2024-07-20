Indy Eleven vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies - Game Highlights
July 20, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Cal Jennings scored his 12th goal of the season before Damian Rivera added a late insurance marker as the Tampa Bay Rowdies took a 2-0 victory against Indy Eleven at Michael A. Carroll Stadium to solidify their top-three position in the USL Championship's Eastern Conference.
