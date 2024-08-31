Indy Eleven vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC - Game Highlights

August 31, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven YouTube Video







Romario Williams scored a spectacular free kick deep in second-half stoppage time as Indy Eleven grabbed a 1-1 draw against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at Michael A. Carroll Stadium after Danny Griffin had put the 10-player Hounds ahead with 17 minutes to go.

