Sports stats



Indy Eleven

Indy Eleven vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC - Game Highlights

August 31, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Indy Eleven YouTube Video


Romario Williams scored a spectacular free kick deep in second-half stoppage time as Indy Eleven grabbed a 1-1 draw against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at Michael A. Carroll Stadium after Danny Griffin had put the 10-player Hounds ahead with 17 minutes to go.
Check out the Indy Eleven Statistics

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...

United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 31, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Indy Eleven Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central