Indy Eleven vs. Louisville City FC - Game Highlights

October 5, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven YouTube Video







Jake Morris scored the equalizer in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time as Louisville City FC earned a 2-2 draw against LIPAFC rival Indy Eleven to seal the 2024 USL Championship Players' Shield after Indy had rallied to take the lead through a pair of goals by Augustine Williams.

