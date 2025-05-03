Indy Eleven vs. Detroit City FC - Game Highlights

May 3, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven YouTube Video







Elvis Amoh scored a pair of goals as Indy Eleven rallied to earn a 2-2 draw against Detroit City FC at Michael A. Carroll Stadium, with the Ghanaian's second-half equalizer coming after the Boys in Blue had been reduced to 10 players with half-an-hour to play.

