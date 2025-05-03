Sports stats



USL Indy Eleven

Indy Eleven vs. Detroit City FC - Game Highlights

May 3, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Indy Eleven YouTube Video


Elvis Amoh scored a pair of goals as Indy Eleven rallied to earn a 2-2 draw against Detroit City FC at Michael A. Carroll Stadium, with the Ghanaian's second-half equalizer coming after the Boys in Blue had been reduced to 10 players with half-an-hour to play.
Check out the Indy Eleven Statistics

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...

United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 3, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Indy Eleven Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central