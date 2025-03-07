Indoor War Hype '25 V FINAL 1080

March 7, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL) YouTube Video







Two weeks from right now...

The battle begins. Indoor War 2025.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from March 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.