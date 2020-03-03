Individual Tickets on Sale Thursday, Promotional Schedule Revealed for 2020 Season

The Thunder, presented by NJM Insurance, announced Tuesday that individual tickets will go on sale on Thursday, March 5 at 5:00 a.m. and the team has made several additions to the 2020 Promotional Schedule at ARM & HAMMER Park.

Promotions and giveaways are subject to change or cancellation.

After the opening homestand at ARM & HAMMER Park, the Thunder begin a seven-game homestand with the Erie SeaWolves and Portland Sea Dogs. Thursday, April 23 is College Night with a Bud Light Koozie giveaway to the first 1,000 fans, ages 18 and older.

The weekend continues with a Halloween celebration and a Halfway to Halloween Trick-or-Treat Bag giveaway, presented by the Hamilton YMCA and Hamilton Dental, to the first 1,000 fans, ages 5-13 on Sunday, April 26. April 26 is once again the team's annual Hamilton Township Day where Hamilton Mayor Jeff Martin will throw out a ceremonial first pitch and the Reynolds Middle School Band will perform pre-game and the National Anthem.

Kid-friendly giveaways will once again be a staple of Sunday games throughout the season. The first 1,000 fans, ages 5-13, on Sunday, May 17 will receive a Boomer Glow-in-the-Dark Frisbee giveaway, presented by Penn Medicine at Princeton Health and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, as the Thunder celebrate Boomer's Birthday at the ballpark.

ARM & HAMMER Park continues to be the most dog-friendly stadium in baseball and the first of four dates that fans can bring their well-behaved dogs to the game will take place on Tuesday, May 19 when the Thunder host the Portland Sea Dogs. The first 1,000 fans, ages 14 and older, will receive a Rookie Mascot Pillow giveaway, presented by ARM & HAMMER.

The dog-related promotions continue on Tuesday, June 2, Monday, July 6 and Sunday August 16. July 6 will feature a Bat Dog Celebrity Card Set giveaway, presented by NutriSource Pet Foods and the Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board. The card set will feature each member of the Thunder Bat Dog Tradition with Thunder players. Sunday, August 16, when the Thunder host the Reading Fightin Phils (Philadelphia Phillies) is Bark at the Park, presented by Dogs & Cats Rule.

Rounding out the weekend of fun when the Reading Fightin Phils make their first visit to ARM & HAMMER Park in mid-August is NBC Philadelphia's Authentic Fan Night on Saturday, August 15. Fans will enjoy a special NBC Philadelphia Sports Authentic Fan Night giveaway and lucky seat prizes throughout the night culminating with a post-game fireworks spectacular.

Wednesday, May 20 El Trueno de Trenton will take the field and ARM & HAMMER Park will once again celebrate hispanic heritage. The first 1,000 fans, ages six and older, will receive a Trueno Sugar Skull Pin upon entry to the night's game. El Trueno de Trenton games will feature special hispanic-themed food specials and continue throughout the summer. When El Trueno host the Bowie Baysox (Baltimore Orioles) on Sunday, July 26 the first 1,000 fans, ages 5-13, will receive a Sugar Skull Foam Finger.

The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (New York Mets) will make their only appearance at ARM & HAMMER Park for a three-game series beginning Tuesday, May 26. The first night of the series will feature a Team Poster Giveaway, presented by White Eagle Printing, to the first 1,000 fans, ages 14 and older.

Friday, June 5, when the Thunder host the Altoona Curve, will be the team's annual Paint the Park Pink night, presented by Radiology Affiliates Imaging. As the Thunder raise awareness and funds for Breast Cancer research, the first 1,000 fans, ages 18 and older, will receive a Pink Cap upon entry.

Another kid-friendly giveaway will round out the weekend on Sunday, June 7 when the first 1,000 fans, ages 5-13, will receive a 24'' Kids Bat Giveaway.

One of the most popular figures at ARM & HAMMER Park, Bat Boy Tommy, will be honored with a special giveaway on Friday, June 12. The first 1,000 fans, ages 18 and older, will receive a Bat Boy Tommy Replica Jersey, presented by the Hamilton YMCA.

As the summer wears on, the kid-themed giveaways pick up. Sunday, June 14 when the first 1,000 fans, ages 5-13, will receive a Flag Day T-Shirt giveaway, presented by Kampus Klothes. Sunday, July 12 will feature Kid's Bucket Hat giveaway, presented by Valley Spas and Pools, to the first 1,000 fans, ages 5-13.

Monday, July 20 will be another can't-miss night at the ballpark for New York Yankees fans when the first 1,000 fans, ages 14 and older, will receive the latest issue of Yankees Magazine upon entry to the game.

Labor Day Weekend will once again bring the Reading Fightin Phils to town for their final visit of the season. Wrapping up the regular season at ARM & HAMMER Park, fans will want to purchase their tickets for Friday, September 4 when the first 1,000 fans, ages 21 and older, will receive a Bonesaw Koozie giveaway. The weekend will also feature two post-game fireworks shows and food and beverage specials to be announced at a later date.

The 2020 season at ARM & HAMMER Park will commence on Thursday, April 9 at 7:00pm when the Thunder host the Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals). For more information on Thunder baseball visit www.TrentonThunder.com or call 609-394-3300.

