Individual Tickets on Sale Now for Shuckers Home Games

BILOXI, MS - Tickets for all 70 home games for the Biloxi Shuckers 2020 campaign are on sale now to the general public.

Fans that wish to purchase tickets may do so online at biloxishuckers.com or at the Shuckers Box Office, located on the northeast corner of MGM Park near the intersection of Caillavet and Howard Ave. The box office is open Monday-Friday from 10 am to 5 pm.

Tickets start as low as $7 and fans can save up to $2 by purchasing tickets in advance. Individual tickets are available in the recently renovated Kloud 7 SkyBox, which includes an indoor/outdoor seating area and all-inclusive food and drink on the suite level. Fans that want to get closer to the action can purchase individual tickets in the Sparklight Club or in the Dugout Club, which feature padded seats and access to the Sparklight Lounge. Sparklight Club seats also include personal wait staff to take food and drink orders and deliver them to your seat.

The Shuckers have several special ticket offers for 2020, including 'The Double Play' on Thursdays for $10 in advance, which includes a Reserved Level ticket and two drink vouchers. All-You-Can-Eat tickets are also available for Wednesday home games for $20, which includes a ticket to the Community Bank Terrace and access to an all-you-can-eat buffet. Finally, Family Fun Packs are available for Sundays, which contain four Reserved tickets, four hot dogs, four chips and four sodas for $60. Family Fun Packs can also add on additional tickets for $15 each.

The promotional schedule for the 2020 schedule has been released and is available here. Highlights of the promotional schedule include 12 giveaways, ten firework shows and two specialty jerseys.

Prior to the start of the Southern League season, MGM Park will host the Hancock Whitney Classic on March 10 and 11 with #14 Mississippi State matching up against #2 Texas Tech. Individual tickets for both games are on sale now.

Full Shuck Nation Memberships, Half Shell Shuck Nation Memberships, flex plans and group outings for the 2020 season are available by calling 228-233-3465 or by visiting the Biloxi Shuckers front office. The Shuckers will open their sixth season on April 9 at MGM Park against the Montgomery Biscuits.

