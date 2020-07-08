Individual Tickets on Sale for the Battle of the Bourbon Trail

FLORENCE, KY - Individual tickets are now on sale for The Battle of the Bourbon Trail at UC Health Stadium, the home of the Florence Y'alls and Florence Freedom.

The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, are proud to announce the lowest ticket prices ever at the ballpark for this year only. Tickets in the Dugout and Reserved seating sections will be ONLY $7, while VIP seating will be ONLY $10.

"We felt like this was our opportunity to give back to the community." said President and CEO David DelBello, "This year has been difficult for everyone and lowering ticket prices is our way to help."

The Y'alls are embracing the opportunity to have fans in the stands. Fans will be able to buy stadium seating or an individual picnic table in The Maker's Mark Party Patio. Small groups will be able to purchase a private hospitality area upstairs.

Attending a game at UC Health Stadium will look a little different this year due to COVID-19. All fans will be social distanced from one another in the seating bowl. All fans will be asked to stay in their purchased seat for the entirety of the game, unless in line for concessions or using the restroom. Fans will be encouraged to wear masks. More safety guidelines will be released on florenceyalls.com in the coming weeks.

"We are going to do everything we need to do in order to make this stadium safe for our fans." said Director of Stadium Operations Joe Manco, "It is our job to allow you to enjoy a baseball game and be safe while doing it."

The Y'alls highly encourage purchasing tickets in advance of game day to limit the interaction at the 811 Box Office and appropriately distance fans in the seating bowl. To purchase, visit https://florenceyalls.com/2020-individual-tickets and follow the step by step instruction, as the process will look different than in years past.

The Y'alls offer professional minor league fun at affordable, family friendly prices, and as always FREE PARKING! Follow the Y'alls on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to join in on the current online fun.

