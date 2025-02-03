Individual Tickets Go on Sale March 1st at Spring Fling Event

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Individual tickets for the 2025 campaign will go on-sale Saturday, March 1st in-person at Spring Fling, a free event held at Segra Stadium from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. Individual tickets can be purchased online starting later that evening at 7 p.m.

Spring Fling on March 1st will feature additional activities outside of securing your seats and mini plans. Families can play catch in the outfield, take some swings in the batting cages, or enjoy the Chick-Fil-A Play Zone. We'll have a variety of prizes that can be won and food available for purchase. Fans can also gear up for the 2025 season with tons of new merchandise in The Birds' Nest Team Store.

The Woodpeckers will be releasing their daily promotions and promotional calendar prior to tickets going on sale. Promotions including 42 Tribute Night, Barbie Game Day, Star Wars Night, & Bluey at the Ballpark have already been released and tickets can be purchased now for those games. The home opener is scheduled for Friday, April 4th against the visiting Lynchburg Hillcats, the Class-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians and will feature a postgame fireworks show.

