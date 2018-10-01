Individual Game Tickets on Sale Now

October 1, 2018 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release





PENSACOLA, Fla. - The Pensacola Ice Flyers have opened up today their regular season individual game tickets up to the general public at 12:00 p.m.

These tickets are available on Ticketmaster.com by searching for 'Pensacola Ice Flyers' or at the Pensacola Bay Center Box Office during their hours of 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Monday-Friday or 12:00 p.m. - end of the game on game days.

Highlights include Opening Night on October 20 at 7:05 p.m. where all tickets (excluding glass) are only $5. The second $5 Night of the season is on Saturday, February 9 at 7:05 p.m.

