Individual Game Tickets on Sale February 16

February 2, 2022 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced that individual game tickets for the 2022 season will go on sale Wednesday, February 16, at 10:00 a.m.

All fans who order tickets on February 16 will be entered into a raffle to win an exclusive Ducks experience during the season. Each ticket purchased that day will count as one entry into the raffle. Experiences include:

Owner's Luxury Suite for Opening Night (April 22)

Ceremonial First Pitch on Fan Appreciation Day (September 15)

Join Wally Backman for pregame lineup card exchange

Pregame On-Field Photo Opportunity

Lew Ford Pregame Meet and Greet

Fans wishing to purchase tickets for individual Ducks games during the upcoming season are encouraged to secure their seats early to ensure the best availability. Tickets can be purchased online at LIDucks.com by clicking the "Buy Tickets" icon at the top of the page. Fans can also get their tickets by calling (631) 940-TIXX or visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The box office and phone ticket hotline will remain open Monday-Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily after February 16. Additionally, the 2022 preliminary promotional schedule will be announced on LIDucks.com in advance of individual game tickets going on sale.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

